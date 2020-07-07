Former MI6 Spy Dossier Reveals China Attempted to Influence British Politics and More

THE damning report was compiled for a US-based film producer and human rights activist, it also makes allegations of a serious spying risk to the UK posed by the Chinese technology firm Huawei.

Former senior MI6 officer Steele made global headlines three years ago after he compiled a dossier alleging links between Russia and then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, this latest piece of work, which the ex-MI6 officer contributed to, is focused on China’s alleged interests in the UK, Mr Steele had formally managed the agencies Russia desk.

The report, which was called China’s Elite Capture, is said to allege that fake radio stations, based abroad, were set up and senior figures invited on to panel discussions and interviews with the aim of encouraging them to support Huawei and even join its board, it is also alleged social media was then used to try to change people’s opinions.

The content, which has still yet to be been made public, has been shown to a small number of parliamentarians and media organisations, including Sky News. These revelations appear to coincide with a debate that is going on inside the government as Prime Minister Boris Johnson considers reversing a decision to keep Huawei in Britain’s next-generation 5G communications network.

Such a U-turn would be welcomed by the US and an influential group of Conservative MPs who have been highly critical of Huawei but it would have serious implications for UK-China relations – and also make the rollout of 5G in the UK slower and more expensive.