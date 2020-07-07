Ex-Kasabian Frontman Tom Meighan Court Appearance in Assault Case

Pop artist Tom Meighan appeared in court today, literally hours after quitting the band, where he admitted to assaulting his former fiancee Vikki Ager.

The singer, 39, turned up at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today accused of assault by beating on April 9 this year. The court was told Meighan “smelt heavily of intoxicants” as he assaulted Ms. Ager and was told that a child had witnessed the assault and contacted 999 to say a “domestic incident was taking place”.

Prosecutor Naeem Valli said the child “sounded panicked and afraid” while making the call and the victim could be heard saying “get off me, get off me”. The court heard Ms. Ager suffered bruising to her knees, left elbow, outer ankle and big toe, as well as a reddening around the neck, which she confirmed to officers, was as a result of the assault.

Prosecutor Naeem Valli told the court the offence “could be argued to be relatively serious” and went on to describe it as a “sustained assault”.

The former Kasabian frontman, 39, was relieved when the judge spared him jail after he pleaded guilty to assaulting his former fiancee Vikki Ager. Meighan had originally denied an assault had taken place, but after watching video footage in a police interveiw, he told officers he could not watch it any further because it was “horrible”.

CCTV of the attack was played in open court as the 39-year-old showed remorse and wiped his eyes with a tissue then held his head in his hands. After deliberation, the judge ordered Meighan to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

The band’s official Twitter account posted: ‘Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent.

‘Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further.’

