easyJet Holidays “Excited” to Restart its Summer Programme

The low-cost carrier move follows the UK’s government revised travel and quarantine advice on Friday.

THE decision to start at the beginning of August allows the company to at last finalise its plans and schedules for this year. Especially with support from Spain, Greece and Turkey, customers would be able to enjoy holidays with the company this summer. The restarted programme would be beneficial for travellers who are planning a get-away for the summer season, they will now be able to book with confidence and start to get excited about travelling again.

-- Advertisement --



easyJet holidays has also created a customer video consisting of detailed information pages on its website related to Covid-19 response and a safety and well-being centre. The move has been undertaken to help support and prepare customers for their expectations from holidays amid the crucial times.

Customer director Matt Callaghan said: “Like many people we’ve been waiting for this moment. It’s really exciting to be able to bring the magic of holidays to life for our customers.

“We only launched our business in November 2019 so as our first summer season it was always going to be a milestone moment, but even more so now.

“We’ve put a lot of work in behind the scenes to ensure our customers can travel with confidence and have launched our three key commitments so customers know what to expect when booking and travelling with us.”