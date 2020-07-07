Crisis Looming as Brussels Predicts a Further 10.9% Decrease in Spain’s Economy

Brussels has released its latest economic forecasts for EU member states, and the situation is looking dire for Spain. According to these forecasts, the Spanish GDBP is expected to fall by 10.9% and by 2022 it will only partially recover with a growth of 7.1%.

The unprecedented impact of the crisis and the suspension of activity during the first half of the year has ultimately brought these figures down for Spain, especially so as the country is heavily reliant on the services sector.

This new 10.9% drop is 1.5 points lower than what Brussels had calculated in May. The European Commission calculates that the “new normality”, along with the keeping of social distancing measures and changes in consumer behaviour, will cause a “lasting impact” in activities where personal interaction is necessary, such as food, hospitality, retail, personal services, culture and entertainment.

Furthermore, the reduction of flight activity will have an added impact on international tourism, no matter how many borders re-open. Out of the entire eurozone, Spain’s is the second worst economy that will suffer a deep recession, falling only behind Italy who is expecting n 11.2% drop in its economy. France has placed third with a 10.6% drop. These are much below the euro area average which has been calculated at around 8.7%. Germany has withstood strongly albeit with a 6.3% drop.