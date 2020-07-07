Costa del Sol City Approves Construction of 355 New Homes

ALTHOUGH the Marbella suburb of San Pedro Alcantara already has a large volume of housing in the area, there is also a huge amount of ‘waste’ land which often gets overgrown and unsightly.

Now the Marbella Council in the form of San Pedro Deputy Mayor Javier García and municipal spokesman Félix Romero, has announced that building will take place on an area of land measuring 59,298 square metre which runs parallel to the A7 opposite Linda Vista.

With a one-year time span and a significant financial investment, the builders will need to install a water supply, sewers, electricity, gas connections and telecommunication lines to satisfy the demand from 355 new homes which will be apartments built no higher than four floors.

In addition, there will be an area reserved for sporting activities and a further area to allow for social gatherings as well as green space and a new roundabout to help calm likely traffic which is already busy in that area.

The other good news for the town is that there will be almost 500 parking spaces and the recently reprieved 061 service will have its headquarters in the new development.