Costa Blanca hostel offer shelter for arriving immigrants

THE Valle hostel has been the centre chosen by the Delegación del Gobierno to welcome immigrants who come to the Murcia region of Costa Blanca that must be quarantined due to the coronavirus.

This was announced by the Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas, when asked about discussions with the Delegación to enable a space in which to care for these people without posing a risk to health until it is confirmed that they are not infected with COVID.

-- Advertisement --



Villegas has reported that of all the spaces that had been made available for this purpose, the Valle hostel has been chosen and the facilities of the Valle would be disinfected and prepared to welcome the first immigrants who have arrived in the region by boat.

This shelter has already served to welcome homeless people in the first weeks of the pandemic.