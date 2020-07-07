Costa Blanca festivities may be different but still full of fun

THE arrival of July normally marks the beginning of Albatera’s great festivals on the Costa Blanca. However, this year they will be different. Councillor for Fiestas, Mari Carmen Ferrández, pointed out that although some towns are doing some events “I prefer to do small acts because there is still fear… this year we have to be sensible and responsible, next year we will enjoy the holidays twice as much.”

Mari Carmen Ferrández has announced that “we are going to be able to enjoy two nights of cinema, a children’s theatre, and I have to thank the music bands of Albatera, the Unión Musical La Aurora and the Asociación Musical Santiago Apóstol, who are going to give two small concerts.” The events will take place “in the Parque Unión Musical La Aurora, being a space with capacity for 2,000 people in which a maximum of 800 will be occupied, and where a safe distance can be kept.”

-- Advertisement --



“Right now we have to see everything in the short term, as the situation evolves we will be programming and announcing activities,” said Ferrández, indicating that “next week we are going to develop a comic workshop at the Municipal Library Fermín Limorte, and on Friday starts a Virtual Escape Room organized by the Department of Culture and Youth “.

Finally, Mari Carmen Ferrández who wanted to encourage people to participate in the “Fermín Limorte” National Poetry Contest, “which is still open for the presentation of works”, and also, note that “this year has been called for again the Pasodobles “Manuel Berná” Contest, which I would like to celebrate in the Huerta Park next October ”.