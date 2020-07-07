Coronavirus Outbreaks In Malaga Remain Unchanged

The province of Malaga on the Costa del Sol continues to be the area with the most Covid infections in Andalusia, but the number has not moved from 115 cases and there have been a further 18 recoveries.

Reports from the Ministry of Health do not reflect any changes in the situation of the outbreaks of coronavirus in Malaga. The number of cases remains at 115, of which 108 are linked to the Red Cross centre in the capital of the province.

With the outbreaks apparently under control, another 18 people have been reported cured Board, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 3,693.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,988 Malaga residents have been infected, although no new cases have been detected in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, there are still 14 people in the province’s hospitals, after the last three admissions recorded on Monday. But the ICUs are still free of Covid patients.

Despite this, Malaga continues to be the Andalusian province with the most infections of coronavirus recorded after the end of the lockdown, although this is mainly due to the outbreak at the Red Cross, the highest to date of all those detected in the community.

However, this now stable outbreak seems less worrying compared to others affecting the region, such as neighbouring Grenada, which has continued to experience outbreaks.