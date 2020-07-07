BREAKING NEWS: Spanish Police in Dramatic Arrest of Murder Suspect

Man arrested on the Costa del Sol on suspicion of the murder of law student Aya Hachem, killed in a drive-by shooting in Blackburn.

IT has just been revealed that the main suspect in the Blackburn drive-by shooting case was arrested under an international warrant executed by the Spanish police in Fuengirola, Malaga on Saturday. Police said the man, who is now subject to the extradition process, was also held on suspicion of the attempted murder of a man officers believe was the original target of the shooting. The arrest came only days after a 33-year-old man from Manchester was also detained on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Six men and one woman have already been charged with murder, which it is alleged to have arisen out of a dispute between two rival tyre firms, RI Tyres and Quick Shine in the Blackburn area.

The defendants are also accused of the attempted murder of the alleged intended target, the owner and manager of Quick Shine. Manchester police said that warrants were executed at addresses in Grassmere Road and Moss Lane in Partington.

Aya Hachem – Drive-by shooting victim

The law student was killed in a drive-by shooting in Lancashire following a business dispute between two rival tyre firms. Aya Hachem, 19, died when shots were fired from a passing car on May 17 in King Street, Blackburn.

Six people appeared at Preston Crown Court and were charged with her murder, with these latest arrests in Spain the MET Police are not understood to be looking for any further suspects.