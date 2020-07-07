BREAKING NEWS: President of Brazil Tests Positive for COVID-19

The far-right President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who is 65 years of age has announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This comes as no shock as the president has both trivialised the pandemic but also ensured that his country is the second-worst affected by the virus globally.

After the United States, Brazil is the second-worst affected country with over 1.6 million confirmed cases and over 65,000 deaths.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly refused to wear a mask or even worn them incorrectly whilst attending social and political events. This, coupled with the state of Brazil, brings no shock factor to the claim that the president has indeed tested positive for the virus.

Rumours of his possible infection materialised on Monday evening when it was reported by local news sources that Bolsonaro was undergoing testing after developing a high fever and persistent cough.