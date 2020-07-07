Balearics lead Spain’s marriage breakdown league

THE Balearic Islands lead Spain’s marriage breakdown league.

There were more petitions for divorce or separation in Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera, whether by mutual agreement or not, than anywhere else in the country in the first three months of the year, with a rate of 6.6 per 10,000 inhabitants.

Yet the TSJIB Judicial Power General Council Statistics Service figures show the number of divorce and separation requests in the Balearics in the first quarter was down 11.7 per cent on the same period last year.

A total of 651 demands were presented in the first quarter of this year, compared with 737 in 2019.

The TSJIB did however qualify that the statistics only count up to March 14 and not the end of the month due to the Covid-19 crisis and the declaration of the state of alarm.

The 404 petitions for an agreed divorce represent a drop of 5.4 per cent on last year, while there were 22.3 per cent less requests for non-agreed divorces at 219.

There were 21 demands for an agreed separation, five per cent more than in the first three months of 2019, and seven not agreed, or 12.5 per cent less that last year.