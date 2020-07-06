Woman and Her Five Year Old Son Found Dead in Hostel in Madrid

According to the investigations, the mother has killed herself after suffocating the child. The mother and child had only been staying at the hostel for two days and had not caused any problems.

IT was the owner of the Levante Hostel who alerted the police after discovering the lifeless bodies of both people. The man was surprised since he had not heard a noise in the room for many hours and suspected that something might have happened to them. When he opened the room, he found the two bodies.

Officers arrived at the hostel at around 10.30am but could only confirm that they had died hours ago.

The Group V Homicides of the Judicial Police Brigade and the Violent Crimes group of the Scientific Police Brigade have taken over the investigations. Several pills were also found in the room.