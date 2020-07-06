Wolverhampton Police Arrest Local Man for Stabbing Two Paramedics

Wolverhampton Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing two paramedics during a call out this afternoon.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding two West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) paramedics. The two paramedics, male and female, were attacked around 12.30pm today after being called out to check in on an individual at Stephens Close in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands, according to the local police. Both paramedics have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to a statement from the WMAS: “Shortly after arrival, the crew used their emergency alert to say that they had been stabbed. Three additional ambulances, two Midlands Air Ambulances and the West Midlands Care Team attended the scene along with three paramedic officers. The two members of staff, both paramedics, have been treated at the scene by doctors and paramedics and have been taken to hospital for further treatment.”

Both paramedics are now reported to be in a stable condition. Commenting on the attack, Superintendent Simon Inglis from Wolverhampton Police, stated: “This is a shocking incident resulting in serious injuries to two of our blue light colleagues. We are treating it as an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.”