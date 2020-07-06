Weekend of fines for boozy mass gatherings in Mallorca capital Palma

IT was a weekend of fines for boozy mass gatherings in public places around Mallorca capital Palma.

Local and National Police operations on Friday and Saturday night to prevent large crowds coming together with the potential risks of Covid-19 infections resulted in the identification of more than 400 youngsters for drinking and partying in parks and industrial estates and 235 fines.

-- Advertisement --



Officers also issued 63 fines for failing to comply with health safety measures by not wearing a face mask or practicing social distancing.

In addition police reported 22 individuals for possession and consumption of drugs, seven for disobedience and dirtying a public street, five for traffic offences and one for possession of a gun.