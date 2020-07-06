Velez-Malaga launches group exhibition of artists at Centre for Contemporary Art in Spain’s Axarquia region

VELEZ-Malaga Town Hall reaffirms its commitment to consolidate itself as ‘Ciudad de la Cultura y el Pensamiento’ and resumes the new normality by hosting a group exhibition at the Francisco Hernández Centre for Contemporary Art (CAC), under the title ‘Territorio Axarco’, It brings together 14 different artists linked to the Axarquía region, and pays special tribute to Francisco Hernández and Eugenio Chicano.

The Mayor of Velez-Malaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, accompanied by the Councillor for Culture, Cynthia García, by the director of the CAC, Mariluz Reguero, and by Antonio Sánchez, curator of the exhibition, visited the exhibition, made up of 87 works, 46 paintings and 41 sculptures of different formats, from a total of 10 painters and 4 sculptors, all of them connected to the region, either by origin or because they have decided to live and seek inspiration in it, and who have united their art to recognise two important figures of the culture of Velez-Malaga and value the rich local heritage through different points of view of the Axarquia.

In the exhibition there are works exhibited, in addition to Francisco Hernández and Eugenio Chicano, by other artists such as Rafael Alvarado, the Chilean Rosalind Burns (Frigiliana), Pedro Casermeyro, Fernando de la Rosa (based in Chilches), the Englishman Robert Harding (Torrox) , the German Sabina Huber (Rincón de la Victoria), the Danish Caroline Krabbe (Frigiliana), Chema Lumbreras, the American Perry Oliver (Frigiliana), José Melguizo (Maro), Sebastián Navas (La Cala del Moral) and Cayetano Romero from Huelva. (Benagalbón Tower).

All the works of the different artists maintain a common thread, the contemporary discourse, thus each one with their own creative identity, their different generations and artistic styles, carry out their work within the contemporary universal dialectic. The CAC of Velez-Malaga with this sample becomes an interesting practical lesson of what is being done in the art world today and fortunately created from our land.

The exhibition can be visited until next October 30, from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm and from 6pm to 9pm; On Sundays and holidays only in the morning, from 10am to 2pm. On Mondays, the space is closed.