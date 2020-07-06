Tragic Accident at Sotogrande Beach Club as a Three-Year-Old Boy Drowns

TRAGEDY has struck in the Trocadero Beach Club, in Sotogrande, Cadiz, as a three-year-old boy drowned whilst swimming in the children’s swimming pool.

According to la Junta de Andalucia, his five-year-old brother was also at the scene, but he has now fully recovered.

The incident occurred at around 3.10pm on Saturday and lifeguards from the pool, as well as the beach, were the first to attempt resuscitation but they could not save him.

-- Advertisement --



The Local Police and the emergency services also rushed to the scene to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation but sadly they could no nothing more to save his life.