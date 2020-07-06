Support for crisis-hit Huercal-Overa businesses

HUERCAL-OVERA council has presented a new round of assistance to local business owners hit by enforced closure or a drop in income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Huercal-Overa Mayor Domingo Fernandez and Economic Promotion and European Programmes councillor Monica Navarro did the honours of overseeing the act at which the 16 business owners signed for the support.

The Mayor said the aim is to “ease, in part, the effects of Covid-19 on the local economy, and so local entrepreneurs have a small amount of help to face this crisis.”

The Economic Promotion councillor reported the administration is currently working on drawing up the municipal budget, which will include “sections to continue supporting our business owners, traders and SMEs”, with the expectation it will be approved in the coming days.

She said “an important effort will be made in accordance with the serious situation created, and which we all hope to come out of as soon as possible.”