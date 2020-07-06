Spain’s Seroprevalence Study: The Population is ‘Very Far’ from a ‘Herd Immunity’

The Ministry of Health has released the final results of the Seroprevalence study conducted in Spain which aims to see what percentage of the population has become immune to the virus.

THE medics leading this investigation have announced that “we are very far from achieving group immunity.” This strategy involves most of the population passing the coronavirus and becoming immune. To achieve this so-called ‘herd immunity’ around 70 per cent to 90 per cent of the population must be immune.

This data released by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health, Faustino Blanco, shows that only 5 per cent of the population is immune to the virus. Out of the 60,000 participants, only 5 per cent were immune nationwide, whilst in Madrid around 11 per cent were immune.

There is a lower percentage of immunity amongst children and around a third of all who were immune were asymptomatic cases.

This is a strategy that Boris Johnson first wanted to employ in the UK, and it is also the basis of Sweden’s strategy. Sweden has been fairly critiqued on an international level for its extremely high death rate.