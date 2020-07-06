Spain’s Costa del Sol Gearing Up for Start of New Walking Football Season

WITH still no sign of the Polideportivos opening for football, clubs are looking for alternate venues and WFS Wednesday session has found the ideal place on the outskirts of Fuengirola.

Cerrado del Aguila Sports Club facilities are second to none according to WFS organiser Joe McKelvey, the playing surface is excellent and the pitch size perfect, but there is an added bonus with the catering facilities providing very welcome cool beers after playing in 32º heat.

Finca Naundrup saw Smiles resume their pre-season build up with a friendly against local rivals The Walking Dead.

Martin Tigue, ‘the Dead’ manager prefers to play their warm up matches in July rather than the heat of August, although it will mean they will go into the new season on September 5 lacking match practice.

Smiles Over 50’s and 60’s teams recorded 2-1 and 3-1 wins respectively against their other local rivals WFS Calahonda.

As the new season approaches there is much happening in the background which points to the new League looking to be an overwhelming success already.