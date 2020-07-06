Rincón de la Victoria beaches add adapted showers to help bathers with reduced mobility in Spain’s Axarquia

THE Department of Environment and Beaches of Rincón de la Victoria has reported the installation of three points of adapted showers on the coast, specifically on the beach of La Cala del Moral. The adapted showers are located in the Arroyo de Totalán area and following in the direction of Rincón de la Victoria.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, explained that “these actions come to facilitate bathing and the conditions of use and services for users. Our objective is to improve the beach facilities to make our coastline more accessible, to enjoy bathing and sunbathing in the best possible conditions”.

The new adapted showers are characterised by having a metallic structure with an adapted seat that allows functional bathing for people with reduced mobility, as well as a base with a wider perimeter radius.

The beaches of La Cala del Moral also have stable concrete walkways and an accessible bathing point located on the Llano de Baluma esplanade. It should be remembered that Rincón de la Victoria has up to three accessibility points: one in Torre de Benagalbón, in front of the ASÁLBEZ facilities, consisting of adapted toilet booths, shaded pergolas, changing rooms, and walkways. Rincón de la Victoria, with almost eight kilometres of beaches, has up to 55 showers, more than twenty changing tables (25) and a total of 17 toilets. “Our goal is to gradually adapt all the coastal facilities so that they are fully accessible to people with reduced mobility,” insists the Councillor for Beaches and the Environment, Sergio Díaz.