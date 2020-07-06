Respect for the oceans on the Costa Almeria

ADRA council is taking a stand on respecting the world’s oceans and marine life.

Once again the local authority has joined the Blue Flag Med Week initiative promoted by the ADEAC Environmental Education and Consumer Association, which involves activities to clean up the seas and to raise awareness about marine rubbish.

Different entities in 10 countries take part in the initiative, although due to the Covid-19 pandemic, participatory activities will not be as usual this year.

Adra council is collaborating on getting across messages on sustainability, the correct management of waste and the environmental care of the oceans, with images illustrating the problems stemming from sea pollution and the consequences for marine fauna.

The administration is putting out on social media images on issues like microplastics, cigarette butts, coronavirus-related trash, biodiversity, beach safety, floating marine rubbish and environmental education.