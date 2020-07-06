Racist insults land bar customer in trouble with the law in Mallorca capital Palma

RACIST insults have landed a Palma bar customer in trouble with the law.

National Police arrested the 36-year old man on hate crime charges for allegedly directing racist comments to four black women, one of them a minor, on the terrace of a bar in the Santa Catalina district of the city on Friday night.

The four women and a man who witnessed the incident reportedly asked a police patrol for help.

The told the officers they had been sitting on the terrace when for no apparent reason the 36-year old began hurling racist insults at them. They further claimed he had carried out some obscene act and even tried to assault one of the women, but was prevented from doing so when another customer stepped in.

It was also reported that the 36-year old told the police he did not want to share the terrace with the women, making references to the colour of their skin and saying he wanted them to go.