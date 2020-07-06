Police Shut Down Massive Hundred Person Pool Party in Spain

A massive pool party with over a hundred guests has been shut down by the police in Spain’s Mallorca. The party occurred in a house on the Costa de la Calma in Mallorca. According to police sources, the party was organized by a group of seasonal workers in Magaluf.

The house they rented out to throw this extravagant party did not have a license nor any authorization to throw an event on that scale. The Police was alerted by the party via social media network, Facebook, where tickets were being advertised for €35, or €100 for VIP.

-- Advertisement --



The party was advertised as a ‘pool party’, nine police officers arrived at the scene at around 1:00 p.m. and they found around 100 people partying at the house. The party was illegal as the accommodation was not authorized to host a party and the organizers were charging people for entry and drinks.

This kind of offence is especially dangerous under coronavirus times and the penalty for a party like this lies between the €30,000 and €300,000 mark. The officers also found drugs and nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas, at the scene. However, they could not find who was the owner of these illicit goods and therefore they simply confiscated it.

To read more news about Mallorca, follow this link.