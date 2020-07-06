Patient Zero Who Fled from COVID Cluster He Created is Found in Andalucia

The Algerian immigrant who fled from the COVID cluster he created after arriving at the Cartagena port a week ago has been found hiding in Andalucia. The 25-year-old fled from the government enforced quarantining by tying his sheets together and escaping through the hospital window.

The youngster was found at around 9:00 a.m. in Escombreras, only four kilometres away from the hospital he was first forced to quarantine. Last Sunday, a whopping 108 Algerian immigrants arrived to the Murcian coasts, eight of them arriving with the coronavirus.

After they tested positive for the virus, they were forced to undergo a strict quarantine, most of them in apartments rented out by NGOs like the Red Cross and Cepaim. These flats were located in both Murcia and Cartagena but ultimately, they received a lot of protests from angry neighbours.

The flats are watched by police to ensure all the immigrants keep to their designated quarantine and that people do not leave their rooms. However, the hospitals do not have police outside monitoring the quarantine which is how the young migrant managed to escape by tying his sheets together and jumping out of the window of a fourth floor.