Palma pipe set to prevent contamination spilling into sea on Spain’s holiday island Mallorca

A GIANT pipe under construction in Mallorca capital Palma will collect, store and carry sewage and rain water to treatment plants and prevent some 500 tonnes of contamination from spilling into the sea every year during periods of intense downpours, according to the city council.

Once the €11.8 million project is completed, the two-metre diameter pipe will run 3.2 kilometres at a depth of between five and 12 metres from Avenidas in the city centre to the Palma II wastewater plant located in Coll d’en Rebassa, taking with it 90 per cent of contamination which would have ended up in the sea.

Palma Mayor Jose Hila paid a visit to the pipe works on Friday, along with Balearic Island government Environment and Territory regional minister Miquel Mir and the president of the Emaya water company Ramon Perpinya.

Mir highlighted the collaboration between his department and Palma Council on the project.

“Co-responsibility and collaboration between administrations is key when it comes to the optimum planning of hydraulic infrastructure,” he maintained.

“We are happy because the works which will prevent spillages and for which Palma has been waiting for years are underway,” commented the Palma mayor.

“Thanks to the collaboration of the government we can now resolve a historic problem,” Hila said, affirming the project is necessary for reasons of “health, sustainability and the future of our city.”