Nerja Town Hall offers new opportunities with employment contracts up for grabs in Spain’s Axarquia

NERJA Town Hall will receive €295,870 from the Andalucian Government to undertake around 30 contracts, framed in the Plan for Activation, Promotion and Recovery of Employment, AIR, for unemployed people affected by the coronavirus crisis. This was stated by Carmen Sánchez Sierra, Territorial Delegate for Employment in Malaga, at a press conference last week with the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo.

The selection of personnel will be made by the town hall itself from among the candidates sent by the Andalucian Employment Service.

The subsidised amount is distributed by age brackets, €126,131 for young people between 18 and 29 years old, €90,570 for people between 30 and 44 years old, and €79,178 for over 45 years old. The projects to be developed will be all those that contribute to mitigating the consequences of the measures adopted when decreeing the State of Alarm. The Plan is endowed with €165 million, of which 146 are financed with European funds, the remaining 19 with own funds from the autonomous community, and foresees around 19,000 contracts from September.