Multi-coloured floodlighting on the Canfali headland below the Castillo will change according to events and anniversaries

THE Canfali headland between the Levante and Poniente beaches is now floodlit at night in different colours.

As well as drawing attention to the emblematic Castillo, the colours can be varied to reflect or celebrate special occasions.

This was especially noticeable the night before the flying visit to Benidorm last week by King Felipe and Queen Letizia when Canfali was lit up with the red and yellow colours of the Spanish flag.

The location of the 23 floodlights was based on geological and archaeological studies to prevent damaging the headland and Heritage councillor Ana Pellicer also explained that the floodlighting uses low-consumption LED technology.