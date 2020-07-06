Mayor in Malaga Demands a Covid Tracing App for Spain’s Costa del Sol

The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, has highlighted the damages that the recent outbreak has had on the Costa del Sol’s reputation and demands that a Covid tracing app be established.

THE outbreak was first identified on June 23 and since then there have been 108 positive cases from this cluster, which has severely “damaged the reputation” of the city.

This is why de la Torre has vouched for “consolidating the image of Malaga” ensuring a “commitment” from all citizens to “wear a mask,” practise “social distancing” and keep a good “personal hygiene.”

De la Torre has noted that there should be a national app to effectively track new infections and contain the risk of transmission, especially given the proliferation of outbreaks in almost all regions of Spain.