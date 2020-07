HELP INTERNATIONAL BENIDORM expressed heartfelt thanks to the Mark Master Masons of Spain.

On behalf of the District Grand Master, Charity steward Keith Alcock presented walking aids to Geoff Dunn, the equipment coordinator of HELP International.

He was accompanied by HELP volunteers Mick Foulstone, Maggie Slane and Jacqueline Leather.

The HELP donation was made possible by supporters of the Masons who raised €960 with a charity sing-along.