Malaga Port Achieves “Safe Travel” Stamp For Cruise Ships

The port in the city of Malaga on the Costa del Sol has obtained the so-called ‘Safe Travel’ seal of approval, granted by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), meaning it is deemed a safe facility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Malaga Cruise Port, the company that manages the cruise ship terminals in the city’s port, has been working in collaboration with the Port Authority of Malaga to implement health measures to ensure the safety of ships, crews, and passengers. This has helped Malaga achieve the green light, which along with Barcelona, is the first to achieve this recognition at international level.

The president of the Port Authority, Carlos Rubio, said he values “the joint effort” to guarantee the safety and confidence of the shipping and cruise companies, “with a view to the possible renewal of cruise ship tourism”.

Malaga port has also obtained the ‘Responsible Tourism’ award from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, which recognizes the implementation of the guidelines and recommendations to reduce the spread of infection approved by the Ministry of Health.