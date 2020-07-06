Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan quits rock band over ‘personal issues’

Personal issues are the reasons being given for Kasbian front man Tom Meighan quitting the band.

THE band have said that they have all come to the mutual understanding that Tom will leave, and they are not commenting further on the issue.

The Leicester based band had intended on doing a huge gig in their home city last month, however with the restrictions in place they now believe it will be 2021 before any major gigs are likely.

-- Advertisement --



Tom has been struggling with personal issues for quite some time and now he wants to take time to get himself back on track.

Leaving the band is one of the ways he can do this he said.