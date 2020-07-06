Ennio Morricone, Italian composer and two-time Oscar winner, dies aged 91

Ennio Morricone, the Italian composer renowned for his masterful Spaghetti Western soundtracks, has died aged 91.

Morricone composed iconic soundtracks for films including The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and For a Few Dollars More, in collaboration with director Sergio Leone. He composed over 400 scores for television and cinema during his lifetime, as well as over 100 classical works.

-- Advertisement --



Morricone was awarded two Oscars, one 2007 and one in 2016, for his music. He won the latter for his score to Quentin Tarantino’s film The Hateful Eight, making him the oldest person ever to win a competitive Oscar at the time.

The composer reportedly died in Rome after complications following a fall last week.