Dramatic accident on Mallorca motorway

A WOMAN suffered several injuries in a dramatic car accident on the Inca motorway early on Sunday morning.

The Bombers de Mallorca fire service reported that the 36-year driver came off the road at the Sa Pobla exit roundabout just after 8.30am and plummeted several metres into a concrete ditch.

-- Advertisement --



She was left trapped in her vehicle.

A team from the Inca fire station rushed to the scene. A Guardia Civil patrol and personnel from an 061 ambulance team also collaborated on the driver rescue.

Once they had got her out the car she was immediately rushed to the Son Espases hospital.