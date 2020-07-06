BREAKING NEWS: Bubonic Plague Discovered in China’s Inner Mongolia

Authorities in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia are on high alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague, the disease that caused the Black Death pandemic, was discovered on Sunday.

THE case was discovered in the city of Bayannur, located northwest of Beijing, according to state-run Xinhua news agency. A hospital alerted municipal authorities of the patient’s case on Saturday. By Sunday, local authorities had issued a citywide Level 3 warning for plague prevention, the second-lowest in a four-level system.

In November last year, two cases of the more infectious pneumonic plague were also diagnosed in Beijing and in Inner Mongolia. In the latest case, the Bayannur municipal health commission said in a press release late on Sunday night that the people’s hospital in Urad Middle Banner (an administrative division in China) reported the suspected bubonic plague case in local herdsman on Saturday. -- Advertisement --

The patient has been isolated and under treatment in a local hospital and is said to be stable.

The warning will stay in place until the end of the year, according to Xinhua.

Bubonic Plague, caused by bacteria and transmitted through flea bites and infected animals, is one of the deadliest bacterial infections in human history.

Think the coronavirus pandemic is bad? then read on…

The Black Death was the second disaster affecting Europe during the Late Middle Ages (the first one being the Great Famine) and is estimated to have killed 30 per cent to 60 per cent of Europe’s population. In total, the plague may have reduced the world population from an estimated 475 million to 350–375 million in the 14th century.