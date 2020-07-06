Blue Flags are Now Being Collected by Councils on Spain’s Costa del Sol

FUENGIROLA Council has now received its four blue flags which it will be able to proudly fly over the beaches of Los Boliches-Las Gaviotas, Castillo, Fuengirola and Carvajal.

With four blue flag beaches awarded by the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC), the council can boast that it has some of the top beaches on the Costa del Sol.

-- Advertisement --



When considering its awards, ADEAC takes into account cleanliness of both beach and waters, safety for visitors, including number of lifeguards as well as emergency services personnel available in case of emergencies.

The Council is pleased that it manages seven kilometres of exceptional beaches with 118 staff dedicated to keeping the areas in perfect condition for visitors.