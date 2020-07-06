Benidorm streets are in a mist as they are spray-cleaned and disinfected with a nebulising cannon

BENIDORM town is using a nebulising cannon to spray-clean streets and public spaces.

“Benidorm’s is one of only three of these cannons in use in Spain,” said Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate, councillor responsible for street-cleaning.

“It is simar to the cannon that the army’s Emergencies Unit (UME) used during the State of Alarm,” he added.

“This machinery allows us to disinfect larger areas in less time, as it has a radius of 40 metres.”

The cannon has a 2.000-litre capacity and a three-hour runtime.

It will be used each morning, afternoon and night and the disinfectant it uses has a minimum proportion of non-corrosive, non-toxic bactericide, and fungicide.

“We shall be using the cannon in all neighbourhoods,” announced De Zarate who explained that a smaller vehicle will hose down narrow streets where the lorry transporting the nebuliser is unable to enter.