Beach Assistants are here to help you

MORE than 418 young people are now working as Beach Assistants on the Costa Blanca.,

They will be present on the region’s beaches until September 7, ensuring that tourists and residents respect the measures that Spain has introduced to prevent the spread of Covid-19. When necessary, they will liaise with the Policia Local and contact the 112 Emergency Services number.

As well as Alicante province’s 418 assistants, 348 have been assigned to Valencia and 234 to Castellon.

Their presence contributes to offering “maximum security” on the region’s beaches, said Generalitat president, Ximo Puig, but they are also there to show “the best face of a vibrant and safe Mediterranean” to the public.

Puig went on to thank Valencian Community town halls for collaborating with the scheme that will help all the people who visit the region’s beaches this summer.