Andalucia & Costa del Sol Report Thousands of ‘Incidents’ Following Beach Closures

The beach assistants recruited to patrol Andalucia’s coastline have reported around 22,000 ‘incidents’ on Sunday alone, for visitors either not complying with safety measures like social distancing to abusive behaviour after being denied access to beaches once full capacity had been reached.

AROUND 4,400 of those incidents were reported in Malaga alone. Yesterday (Sunday), Andalucia closed off access to approximately 55 beaches across the region to avoid overcrowding. Of those 55 beaches, 29 were closed across Malaga’s Costa del Sol once they’d reached full capacity. Hundreds of unhappy visitors were denied access to the beaches, causing anger and mayhem.

Commenting on the extremely high number of incidents, Andalucia’s Interior Minister and Spokesperson Elías Bendodo, stated: “We all want to go to the beach, but we have to do it responsibly,” highlighting the decision to close 55 beaches for “health and safety reasons”. He also urged both visitors to the region and Andalucians for “responsible tourism”.

Beach attendants across Andalucia’s beaches inform the local authorities when beach capacity limits (established by local councils) have been reached. Approximately 3,000 beach assistants have been employed by Andalucia to patrol the coasts of Malaga, Granada, Cádiz and Huelva. Duties include monitoring sunbathers, controlling the capacity of beaches, as well as providing health and safety information to avoid Covid-19 contagion, as reported.