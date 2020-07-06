All Age Concern clubs in Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena to reopen this month on Spain’s Costa del Sol

SUMMER is here and Age Concern is delighted to inform the English-speaking communities of Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena that our popular social clubs are now back in business.

The clubs are at the heart of our communities and we look forward to welcoming clients old and new to our venues. All clubs adhere to prescribed Covid-19 protocols for your health and safety. Come and join us in confidence!

THURSDAY, June 9 we reopen our club in Los Boliches in the Pensionista building. Located next to the train station and above the indoor market this popular air-conditioned venue is open to clients and visitors from 11am to 1pm and we look forward to welcoming you all back.

THURSDAY in Mijas Pueblo is when we meet at Gastrobar Julio Bartolo with new opening hours for the summer of 12 noon until 2pm. Located across from the Dr’s surgery you will find a friendly welcome with lovely people and something for everyone to enjoy.

FRIDAY, June 10 we are back at Bar Pena Flamenca del Sur next to the Post Office in La Cala. From 11.30am until 1pm you can share in the fun and laughter with people who know how to enjoy themselves.

MONDAY June 20 – NEW LOCATION – EL ELEFANTE, BONANZA SQUARE, ARROYO.

Centrally located and recently refurbished it has a lovely air-conditioned interior that can accommodate all clients and visitors and is equipped for easy access with facilities for those with limited mobility. Our thanks go to Liam and Cyril for their support and they look forward to welcoming everyone on MONDAY 20 from 11am to 1pm and EVERY Monday thereafter.

ALL our clubs offer a comprehensive range of social activities and Welfare support. Age Concern provide HELP WHERE HELP IS NEEDED throughout Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena.

With an Age Concern club on your doorstep, there is no need to feel alone. Come along to our new meeting place, catch up with old friends and make new ones in a welcoming atmosphere.

For more details check out our Facebook page, Web page, email us at info@ageconcernfym.com or call our HELPLINE on 652 537 615 and speak to Chrissie or leave a message 24/7.