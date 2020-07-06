A fine situation in Denia where face mask flouters are now the most common transgressors

BETWEEN March 15 and the lifting of the State of Alarm on June 20, Denia’s Local Police issued 1,346 fines for infringing lockdown.

According to their own figures, the municipality’s National Police force started proceedings against flouters on 886 occasions between March 15 and May 7.

Of 23 arrests, 13 were related to gender violence, the police revealed.

During the State of Alarm’s 97 days, 6,876 people were identified and officers stopped 22,144 vehicles on the town’s streets during the period when journeys to other municipalities were vetoed except for work or emergency purposes.

Fines continue to be issued, but on a more modest scale, Denia’s Local Police revealed, and centre on not wearing a face mask in enclosed public spaces or where social distancing is not possible.