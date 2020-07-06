The Royal Mint Coin Celebrates Sir Elton John`s legacy

Rock legend Elton John is to be commemorated on a £1,000 gold coin celebrating his musical legacy, he described the new coin celebrating his legacy as a “fabulous honour”.

The Royal Mint will be selling coins engraved with Sir Elton’s distinctive glasses and a straw boater hat to commemorate his music career, which spans more than half a century. Artist Bradley Morgan Johnson used a musical note design to create round-rimmed glasses topped with a hat and bow tie, featuring a Union Jack flag background.

The “Rocket Man” said it was a “fabulous honour” and a “truly humbling milestone”.

“The last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments of my career, and this is another truly humbling milestone on my journey.”

The cheapest coins have a face value of £5 selling for £13 while a one-kilo gold proof coin has a face value of £1,000- though it is priced at £68,865.

In addition to the coin collection, Sir Elton is also working with the Royal Mint to create a special one-off collector’s piece, which will be auctioned for the Elton John Charitable Trust later this year.

The unique coin will help raise vital funds at a time when the wider charity sector has been hit with a reduction in donations. Bravado, Universal Music Group’s leading merchandise and brand management company, organised this collaboration.