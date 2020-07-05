Staff At UK Food Factory Continue Working While Waiting For Covid Test Results

Workers at Rowan Foods, the factory in Wrexham linked to 289 cases of coronavirus, have claimed that “do not feel safe” and that they have continued to work while waiting for test results.

Despite the company saying that the virus is “not spreading” on their premises, workers have said that the environment inside the factory is very “unsafe” and it not possible to maintain social distancing on the premises.

In addition, employees also stated that while they wait for results to reveal if they are infected with coronavirus, they were instructed by the company to continue working until they receive them.

Workers fear contracting the virus due to lack of safety measures implemented by Rowan foods, but they are also hesitant to take time off, as the statutory sick pay they are entitled to, only amounts to £94 a week.

Rowan Foods have said that anyone displaying symptoms is “not allowed on-site” and their “primary concern” is the wellbeing of their employees.