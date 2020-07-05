Spanish Government Finalizes Law That Will Make The Francisco Franco Foundation Illegal

The Government is preparing to finalize a legally irrevocable “Memory” Law that will come into force at the end of the year that will include the withdrawal of posthumous awards and decorations.

The new Historical Memory Law, which is still open to contributions until 11 July, aims to become a legally irrevocable text against which it will be difficult to appeal and will be taken to a Council of Ministers this July to be approved and enforced before the end of the year.

The first vice-president of the government and minister of Democratic Memory, Carmen Calvo, wants to take the law further than the bill approved by Zapatero in 2007 by making the Francisco Franco Foundation and any organisation that “incites hatred against the victims of the civil war” illegal. The law will also aim to approve the exhumation of bodies in common graves, the creation of a DNA bank of victims, and a plan to find relatives who disappeared during the dictatorship.