Spain’s Costa del Sol Police on Hunt for Driver that Killed one of Marbella’s Top Cyclists

Spain’s Guardia Civil and Costa del Sol’s local police are searching for the ‘hit and run’ driver responsible for killing one of Marbella’s top athletes and cyclists, Mario Zumaquero, earlier today.

THE 44-year-old cyclist was run over on the Costa del Sol’s A-7 motorway in the direction of Cádiz at 06.50am earlier today (Sunday), as reported. The driver is believed to have fled from the scene after the fatal collision.

The accident has shocked the residents of Marbella, as well as nearby Ojén – towns that the cyclist had strong links to. The Marbella Sports delegation have conveyed their condolences to the family of Zumaquero, and assured them that they will “continue to demand greater safety for cyclists”. In addition, Ojén’s Mayor José Antonio Gómez, stated: “It is a sad day for Ojén and for sport. They have run over our friend Mario Zumaquero and they have fled. Mario has died. I hope they [the police] find the culprit.”

Messages on social networks reveal that Mijas’ Local Police are looking for the driver of a white vehicle – possibly a Mercedes.