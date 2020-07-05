Spain’s Andalucia & Costa del Sol Forced to Close 55 Beaches

Andalucia is reported to have closed off access to approximately 55 beaches today on the first Sunday of July, across the region to avoid overcrowding.

Of those 55 beaches, 29 were closed across Malaga’s Costa del Sol once they’d reached full capacity. According to Andalucia’s official data, the province of Málaga had the most beaches closed today, followed by Cádiz (14), Huelva (9), Almería (2) and Granada (1). During the weekends, Malaga’s special local police and beach attendants inform the local authorities when beach capacity limits (established by local councils for public health and safety) have been reached.

Public access to beaches were not only cut off in central Malaga, but also in areas such as Benalmádena and Nerja. In the city of Malaga, the beaches of Baños del Carmen and Astilleros Nereo were also closed for a short time today. Guadalmar, Sacaba and Misericordia beaches were also reported to be very close to reaching full capacity limits imposed by the local councils.

In Benalmádena, access to the beaches of Torre Muelle, Fuente de la Salud, La Morera, Viborilla and Torre Vigía were also closed during the peak hours from 12.30pm until 4.30pm in the afternoon. Nerja’s five beaches of Calahonda, Caletilla, Carabeo, Carabeillo and Maro also reached one hundred percent of their capacity and had to be closed off to the public. Torremolinos and Rincón de la Victoria beaches were also reported to be very close to reaching full capacity today.