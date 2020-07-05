Rapper Kanye West wants to be the next US President!

Kanye West, artist, producer, record label executive, and fashion designer- the hip-hop powerhouse is looking to add another job to his ever-expanding resume: President of the United States of America!

The rapper took to Twitter on America’s birthday yesterday, (July 4), to officially announce he is running for the highest office in the land.

The superstar began his message by writing, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” and he quickly got straight to the point by stating quite plainly, “I am running for president of the United States!”

He then finished off with the hashtag #2020VISION, which may be something he continues to use moving forward.

This is not the first time West has talked about running for the biggest job in the country however, but this time he seems determined, based on his word choice. The Grammy winner was open about his ambitions as recently as this past November, when he said “When I run for president in 2024, we would’ve created so many jobs that I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk” during an event this past November.

Trumps 2020 Campaign

US President Donald Trump has vowed to defeat the “radical left” in a July Fourth Independence Day speech at the White House, condemning recent efforts to remove or rethink monuments to historical figures as attempts to destroy the United States.

“There have always been those who seek to lie about the past in order to gain power in the present, those that are lying about our history, those who want us to be ashamed of who we are,” Trump said on Saturday. “Their goal is demolition.”