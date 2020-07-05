Population of capital of Spain’s holiday island Mallorca grows 30 per cent in two decades

THE population of Mallorca capital Palma has grown by some 30 per cent over the last decade, the latest city census statistics reveal.

Speaking at a presentation of the figures for Palma’s registered residents as of the beginning of this year, Citizen Participation councillor Alberto Jarabo said there was a 1.59 per cent increase in 2019, putting the total population at 456,088.

This compares with a total number of residents of 349,691 in 2000.

The statistics also reveal that foreigners account for nearly one in four people living in the city.

In recent years there have been increasing numbers of citizens from other European Union countries and from South America taking up residence in the island capital.

By the beginning of this year there were 53,378 registered residents from elsewhere in the EU, and 52,010 from other foreign countries.

Meanwhile, the number of Spanish nationals living in Palma dropped by 513 last year.

According to Jarabo, this is predominantly explained by Spaniards moving to other locations in Mallorca, or in Ibiza or Menorca, due to the high cost of housing in Palma.