Police across the UK in violent clashes on “Super Saturday”

Drinkers flocked to pubs in their thousands yesterday – with many flouting social distancing guidelines – as the UK’s most significant relaxation of lockdown rules so far came into force for the weekend.

As new regulations cleared the path for bars to reopen – on what was widely dubbed “Super Saturday” – pictures showed drinkers packing beer gardens and outdoor areas, it is understood that approximately £200 Million (€224 M) was spent in pubs across the country, 60% more than normal for a Saturday.

On a day that saw hairdressers reopening, weddings taking place in front of loved ones and people meeting friends and family indoors, many people, including Police Federation for England and Wales, said it was “crystal clear” revellers were not adhering to the one-metre-plus rule enforced as restrictions were eased.

The video below was released on Twitter late Saturday, it shows just how busy Soho in London was and how punters abandoned social distancing guidance while going for their first poured pints in months. Video Credit @StephenBlowe

Soho in London is jammers, mask on and home time for me. Absolute madness pic.twitter.com/5lkkCK3zRa

— Stephen Brian Lowe (@StephenBLowe) July 4, 2020