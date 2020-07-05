New Covid-19 Cases Surge in Portugal’s Lisbon Despite Lockdown

Portugal has registered a surge in new Covid-19 cases today, with more than 328 more infections diagnosed on Sunday, according to the Portuguese health authority.

In fact, the majority (77 per cent) of the new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in the Lisbon region, despite the lockdown. Since the beginning of this month, 19 of Lisbon’s neighbourhoods (apart from the centre) were forced back into lockdown following recent outbreaks in the surrounding areas, as reported.

Lisbon’s lockdown restrictions are in force until at least July 14, where citizens can only leave home for essential activities, such as going to work or buying food. In addition, nine more Covid-19 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, totalling 1,614 fatalities from the disease in the country to date.