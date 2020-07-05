Morrisons issue urgent warning over ‘you are our winner’ scam

Morrisons has issued an urgent warning over a ‘you are our winner’ scam which drains customers’ credit card accounts.

Morrisons, which operates around 500 supermarkets in the UK, has issued the warning after becoming aware of a devastating email scam that is targeting its customers.

The email scam looks like it is designed to dupe Morrisons customers into handing over credit card details, and it is draining their credit card accounts. The “Morrisons offers” email was sent to customers and even includes the supermarket chain’s logo, but bosses have confirmed it is no way affiliated with the brand.

The emails are often sent from an info@morrisons-offers.com email address, so it looks legitimate, but the retailer is urging people not to click on any links contained in the email and definitely not to input any bank or credit card details.

This latest scam is similar to previous phishing attempts, including a fake website set up in 2010, which even included links to the official Morrisons website.

Morrisons’ online team said: “Phishing scams are designed to get personal and financial information from unsuspecting victims.

“We want internet users to know this is not our website and that this appears to be a scam to gain access to customers’ credit card details.

“The scam website went live on September 29, 2010, and Morrisons has already taken steps to prevent people from being affected: the website has now been removed and e-mail providers are being informed about the fraudulent mail.

“We’ve taken action to have the website taken down and are alerting email providers to the scam emails but we want to warn people that have already been sent the e-mail not to hand over their personal details.”

When going to share this message it leads to another page informing you that you can win an iPhone 11. You’re then asked to pay £1 for handling charges and request your bank/credit card details to process the payment, this is when they empty a person’s account.